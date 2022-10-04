Current Overwatch 2 Queue Times – How To Get Ahead in the OW2 Queue

With Overwatch 2 finally going live, there are thousands of players waiting to jump into their favorite hero-shooter. With the praise that was given in our review for this new game, it’s understandable to see why players are excited to get in and give it a try! Plus, with it now being Free-To-Play, there are guaranteed to be plenty of new faces enjoying the franchise for the first time.

If you’re trying to log on right now, there are plenty of lines being held up. However, there may be a few ways to get around this queue and get into the game faster than you think, so let’s get into all of the details and find out how you can get into a match of Overwatch 2 faster than ever!

How To Get Ahead In Overwatch 2 Queue

As you try to log into the game, you may find that there are plenty of other players ahead of you. This is to be expected, especially since the Overwatch 1 Servers were shut down and players have been waiting over 24 hours to get into this new title. However, if you continue to work your way through the game, you may be able to figure out how to make your way in faster than ever.

Patience Is Key

While Blizzard is one of the largest gaming companies on the planet, the sheer amount of gamers ready to get back into Overwatch — and plenty of new faces joining for this new entry — there are bound to be some technical issues. You could have the largest server in the world, and there is still a chance that things could go wrong. However, having some patience to get in a few matches first will help you unlock something special.

Blizzard is also aware that there are some server issues going on, so we can expect these to be taken care of as soon as possible. It’s hard to launch a title this large and this anticipated without a few issues, so make sure that you have other plans could help you not get frustrated.

[#OW2] We're aware that some players are encountering an Unexpected Server Error message when attempting to sign in. This is actively being worked on. Thank you for your patience! — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 4, 2022

Work Towards Role Queue

Depending on your favorite Hero, you may be able to use the Role Queue to your advantage, which will allow you to jump into a game faster, depending on the type of player you are. If you are new to the game, you may need to take a bit to learn who your favorite hero is – and what your playstyle is really like. Once you have unlocked Role Queue, you’ll be able to jump into a match with other players that need a specific hero type in their lineup.

Don’t Exit The Game

While sometimes exiting and restarting a game will help you with other server issues, doing something like this will make you lose your place in the line. This is something that you definitely would not want to do right now, especially with some queues hitting 30,000 people or more. While it may feel like torture, you’ll just want to keep that screen up for as long as possible, so you don’t lose your spot in line.

Although there is not a guaranteed method to help you jump ahead in line, following along with these helpful hints will make sure that you’re in Overwatch 2 in no time. While you’re waiting to log in, make sure that you’re checking out our Guide Section for the game, so you’ll learn how to take your Moria to the next level, how you’ll be able to invite and join your friends in-game, and how to use Junker Queen to her maximum potential!

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PC.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2022