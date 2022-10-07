If you were an Overwatch 1 player now playing Overwatch 2, something feels off about its gameplay. Something about it just feels different, and not in a good way. Recently, it has been found that there are new features added that probably were designed to give you more options to refine your gameplay, but for legacy players, it isn’t it. Here’s how to fix your aim and input lag in Overwatch 2.

How to Fix Aim and Input Lag in Overwatch 2

Bring up your game options while in the main menu. Under “Video,” look for “Dynamic Render Scale” and switch it to “Off.” This is a PC function only. As for other settings, you want to disable Aim Smoothing and enable High Precision Mouse Input. Here’s how to do that.

To disable Aim Smoothing, head over to the Controls tab and look for the Controller section. It’s above Reticle. Open the Advanced menu and look for the Aim Smoothing option. It’s on a slider. If you never messed around with these options, it’ll be set at 100% by default. Go ahead and put it all the way down to 0%, effectively disabling it.

Now, for the mouse and keyboard players. There’s a setting called High Precision Mouse Input that you should turn on. This can be found by going into the Gameplay tab in the Options menu. It’s the very last option in this section. By default, it’s turned off.

That’s all there really is to it. Of course, since you have been playing with the other settings, you may need to relearn some things or even adjust your sensitivity, DPI, and more. Those options should fix most of the weird input differences you experienced so far in Overwatch 2 compared to the first.

If it also helps, you can adjust your crosshair to your liking. While there won’t be an inherent advantage in customizing it, it’ll help you visually.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2022