Best Controllers and Settings for Overwatch 2

If you’re looking to utilize the power of your PC for your next Overwatch 2 session, but would prefer to use a controller, you’re in luck! Being able to use your favorite gamepad is something you don’t need to worry about when you’re booting up this popular hero-shooter since controls are built directly into the game for your preferred control method.

However, if you’re looking to step up your game and push your skills on a controller to the next level, there are going to be some that may help you more than others. Here are the best controllers and controller settings that you’ll be able to utilize when you boot up Overwatch 2 to play with your friends, no matter where they’re playing!

Best Controllers For Overwatch 2

While you can use your standard PlayStation or Xbox Controllers, we are going to highlight some of the more out-of-this-world choices, some that offer insane customizations, and others that just seem like they would be the perfect fit for the game. Here are our choices for the top 3 controllers that you’ll be able to use when you’re playing Overwatch 2!

If you’re looking to make the most of your new PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to customize your new favorite controller to your exact specifications. You’ll also get access to some of the best back triggers on the market, and a fancy new set of sticks that are bound to push your skills to new heights. An excellent controller for any kind of gamer. Swapping profiles on the fly is also simple, giving you a chance to have multiple profiles for any type of game, be it adventure games or FPS titles.

Best Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One Controller for Overwatch 2: Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma – $149.99

If you’re looking for something that will help you stand apart from the crowd, the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is going to be your best bet. While it’s extremely flashy, you’ll also find that it’s extremely valuable to use, due to the extra 6 buttons, adjustable thumbsticks, and so much more. While this controller is wired, that does also help eliminate some of the extra lag that you could find in a wireless controller, giving you even greater control of your favorite heroes.

Best Nintendo Switch Controller for Overwatch 2: GuliKit King Kong 2 – $57.99

Anyone that has owned a Nintendo Switch has more than likely had to deal with the unfortunate issue of Stick Drift. However, with the Gulikit King Kong 2, that’s a problem of the past. What makes the Gulikit King Kong 2 special is a specific patent for electromagnetic sticks, which makes it impossible for it to have the same issues as many other controllers on the market. Plus, the heft of the controller and its premium design will help you score a victory quickly and easily.

Best Controller Settings For Overwatch 2

Now that you’ve gotten your hands on your new favorite controller, you’re going to want to customize your experience to your liking. Having a competitive edge is something that can help take you from a lower-level player into the top ranks quickly and easily, so making sure that you’re ready to get onto the field is going to be a major key to this.

Give these controller settings a shot if you’re looking to try something new out, and then change them as you see fit so you can have the most comfortable play-style around.

Horizontal Sensitivity: 20-40%

Vertical Sensitivity: 20-40%

Aim Assist Strength: 100%

Aim Assist Window Size: 70-90%

Aim Assist Legacy Mode: Off

Aim Assist Ease In: 60-80%

Aim Smoothing: 50-70%

Aim Ease In: 25-35%

Invert Vertical Look: Off

Invert Horizontal Look: Off

Vibration: Player Preference

Swap Movement/Aim: Player Preference

Legacy Movement/Aim: Off

Aim Technique: Linear Ramp

Now that you’ve changed your settings around, you’ll be able to customize your controller layout to your specifications. No matter if you’re a first-time player or someone that would live and die by Junkrat, you’ll be ready to claim the field for your own with these controllers and settings.

Now that you’re ready to get onto the field and into the action, make sure that you’re checking into our Overwatch 2 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to fix your Account Merge issues, the easiest way to learn how to Ping objects, and which Twitch Streamers have Overwatch 2 drops so you can claim some extra goodies for yourself!

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.