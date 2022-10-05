Which Streamers Have Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops? Explained

You can snag the free Overwatch 2 Legendary Kiriko skin via Twitch Drops by watching the right streamers. But which streamers count towards unlocking Overwatch 2 Twitch drops? You don’t want to waste your precious time watching Twitch streamers you think contribute to getting Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops. So, here is you helpful guide on choosing which Twitch streamers to watch to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

How to Get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops

The first thing you need to know before finding an Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer that will reward you with Twitch Drops is you need to link your Battle.net account with your Twitch account. This is the only way to get Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

Once you have linked your accounts, you can check on your Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop progress by selecting your Profile in the top-right corner and selecting Drops. You will see your progress for the drop and be able to claim the reward there.

Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops Streamers

The best way to find Overwatch 2 Twitch streamers that will count towards collecting Twitch Drops is to click on the Twitch search bar, type in Overwatch 2, and select one of the first three or four streamers. There will be a lot of Overwatch 2 streamers that have Twitch Drops enabled, so shop around until you’ve found the one you like. Verify that the streamer has Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops enabled by checking your Twitch Drop progress and checking the channel for Drops verification.

Currently, there are two Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops you can get. The first is the “Sukajan Kiriko” Legendary Kiriko, the brand new Support Hero, skin. The second is the Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray and the Donut Weapon Charm. While you are waiting in the crazy Overwatch 2 queue line, you might as well watch some Twitch streamers and make progress towards Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops.

If you are looking for Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops and are confused about why yours isn’t working, it’s because the currently offered Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops haven’t started yet.

The Legendary Kiriko skin Overwatch 2 Twitch Drop is attainable from October 7, 2022, at 2:00 pm PT to October 16, 2022, at 11:59 pm PT. All you need to do to get it is watch six hours of Overwatch 2 Twitch streamers.

The Razor Sharp Kiriko Spray and the Donut Weapon Charm are attainable from October 17, 2022, at 11:00 am PT to October 24, 2022, at midnight PT. For these, you need to watch two hours of Overwatch 2 Twitch streamers.

With everything linked, the dates and times correct, and the right Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer selected, you’ll get your Overwatch 2 Twitch Drops in no time. For more Overwatch 2 content, visit our Overwatch 2 page.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2022