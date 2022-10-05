Overwatch 2 Crossplay Guide: How to Play With Friends on Different Platforms

Now that servers are starting to stabilize after a rough start, we can finally enjoy some high-octane, free-to-play action with so many players around the world. With the gaming sphere also evolving and becoming more inclusive despite your platform of choice, you can play this game with other people on completely different platforms. Here’s how you can partake in crossplay matchmaking with friends on other platforms in Overwatch 2.

How to Play With Friends on Different Platforms Via Crossplay in Overwatch 2

To start even initiate crossplay, you can only do so if you have the option turned on. To do so, bring up your Menu and follow these steps:

Go to Options.

Go to the Gameplay Tab

In the Cross-Platform Play section, make sure that: Cross-Platform Play is turned to ON Cross-Platform Communication is optional.



Next, when you make sure crossplay is on, go to your Social tab in the main menu. Here, you’ll see friends, groups, and recent players. What you want to focus on is adding a friend.

In this popup, enter your friend’s email address associated with their Blizzard account or enter their Battle Tag. Even if your friend is on an Xbox or Nintendo Switch, you have to add one of those things. Their respective Gamertags or Switch IDs won’t match with their Blizzard ones.

Now that you added people on other platforms, they’ll appear in the “Other Platforms” section in your friend list.

There are some key things to note about Overwatch 2 crossplay, though. First, if you haven’t noticed, if you are playing with friends on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, you’ll be matchmaking in a Console Pool. This is mostly to separate a bunch of console people from PC, mostly due to balancing due to player peripherals.

The only way you’ll be matchmaking with all platforms is if you are in a group where some people are on PC and some are on console.

As a final tidbit, since you’re adding your friends with Blizzard’s Battle.net, you can see them when they appear online in the launcher. You can also see if they are playing another game through Blizzard like Starcraft or Diablo.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.