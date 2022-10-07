How-to-Change-Your-Crosshair-in-Overwatch-2

There’s no denying that Overwatch 2 ignites a competitive side in every player, so it’s essential to make sure that your performance on the field is top-notch. To ensure this, one of the subtle changes you could make is through your Crosshair to ensure you’re never missing the target and unlock other FPS games.

Overwatch 2 presents the opportunity to customize this minor feature fully, even down to the color. Getting to the right menu is pretty easy once you know where you’re headed, but it can be reasonably finicky for a first-time player. So read on to find out how you can change your Crosshair the next time you jump on with your friends.

How Can I Change My Crosshair in Overwatch 2?

To change your Crosshair in Overwatch, you’ll need to head to settings via the main menu and enter the control page. When you’re on this page, select the section titled Reticle. As soon as you’re on this page, you’ll have access to all sorts of options to change, including four types of Crosshair; Circle, Crosshair, Circle and Crosshair, and Dot. You’ll also be able to change the size of the Crosshair, the color, the thickness, and a variety of other settings in the advanced menu, which will help enhance your performance during your next match.

Within this menu, you can also allocate different heroes to different settings, which is great if you specialize in more than one. To do this, go to the right side of the control page and choose the option to select hero, which will apply the hero you’re looking to alter to the new setting. However, if you create something you realize doesn’t work during a match, you can remove all allocated settings in the same menu by selecting “Delete Override” under the select hero button.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2022