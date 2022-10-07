Overwatch 2 is gliding with flourishing wings throughout the gaming community. There are of course some players who enjoy tailoring the experience even more for themselves. People have even been learning how to convert their Valorant sensitivity settings over to this game instead. While others are adjusting the game’s settings, many will be forming new strategies as always, and taking advantage of certain unique ‘hidden’ Hero abilities. A brilliant example is Pharah’s ability to hover above in the air for a longer period of time. This article will take you through exactly how to hover with Pharah in Overwatch 2.

Hovering With Pharah in Overwatch 2

Thankfully the process of hovering is much simpler than it may sound. All you’ll have to do is keep a hold of your designated jump/thruster button when you are in the air. You will observe your fuel drain at the right-hand side of the screen and when it gets low, some players will immediately let go of the thruster button. In turn, they basically plummet back down to the grown and into the fray of all the close-range fights. Which — due to the fact Pharah can eliminate themselves with their own weapon — isn’t the best idea.

When you keep a hold of the jump button, you will notice that you slowly float down to the ground even when you are out of fuel. There are slight refuels that occur so it allows you to stay in the air for longer. You can rain fire down on your enemies from above for a more significant time. Combine this hovering ability with Jump-Jets mid-hover and you can make sure you’re hovering at a location as high up as possible. While some players are learning the best D.Va strategies around, you can settle in nicely to any match knowing how to be the M.V.P in the sky.

As another key tip, when you do utilize the Jump-Jet ability, if you are near any roofs then you can try and position yourselves over them. If you land on them you will slowly slide down giving your hover jets the chance to refuel. Knowing this, you can ensure you are making good use of all your time in the air.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.