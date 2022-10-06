Going from game to game can be difficult for your aim and movement skills. Even though some video games are created in the same engines, there is something about mouse sensitivity that is hard to replicate from another title. This is why we will tell you how to convert your Valorant sensitivity to Overwatch 2, so you can start dominating other players without guessing which sensitivity value comes close to what you used to have in the previous title.

How to Convert Valorant Sensitivity to Overwatch 2

Converting your mouse sensitivity may sound rather difficult, but thanks to a few online tools, gamers worldwide can convert their sensitivity values without hassle. Allowing them to play their first matches without having to adjust to a different sensitivity and avoid all the awkward plays that tend to happen when players are getting used to a different sensitivity. So, get ready to convert your Valorant sensitivity to Overwatch 2’s.

Simple Method

This DIY method will have players using their most trusted resource, their calculator. To convert Valorant’s sensitivity to Overwatch 2, players will multiply their Valorant sensitivity by 10.60. The result of this small mathematical operation will be the value you will enter in your Overwatch 2 control settings. For example, if your Valorant sensitivity is 0.8, you will need to multiply 0.8 by 10.60, and the result of that simple operation will give you the value you’ll enter in Overwatch 2’s control settings, in this case, the result would be 8.48.

Online Tool

Using online tools to convert your sensitivity is one of the most convenient methods available, so if you do not want to use your trusty calculator, this method will be enough to perform the task. To convert your Valorant sensitivity to Overwatch 2’s, you will need to do the following:

Go to GamingSmart.com.

Choose Valorant as the game you are converting your sensitivity from.

Choose Overwatch 2 as the game you want to convert your sensitivity to.

Enter the sensitivity value you use on Valorant, and copy the number below the text that says ‘Your converted sensitivity.’

Go to Overwatch 2’s control settings, and Enter the sensitivity value you got from the website.

That’s all you need to do if you want to convert your sensitivity using this online tool. Players have to be careful and match their DPI values when using this tool, or they will not get the values they are looking for.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official Overwatch Twitter page.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2022