D.Va is one of the most popular Tanks in Overwatch 2 because she is relatively easy to use and effective at countering many other Heroes. With the best D.Va crosshair, any D.Va player can be a real challenge to take down. But, she does have her weaknesses that can be exploited to make eliminating her a breeze. Here is how to counter D.Va in Overwatch 2.

How to Counter D.Va in Overwatch 2

The best way to counter D.Va in Overwatch 2 is to use melee or beam Heroes. D.Va’s Defense Matrix can block any incoming projectiles, so trying to sniper her from a long distance doesn’t work. Also, D.Va has Boosters that allow her to access high places, so camping isn’t very effective against D.Va.

The best Heroes to use to take D.Va down quickly are melee characters like Doomfist, Brigitte, or Reinhardt. These Heroes can get up close and personal to deal attacks that D.Va can’t block with her Matrix Defense. She can ram you with her Boosters, so watch out for that.

Also, a great counter for D.Va is Heroes with beam attacks like Symmetra, Winston, and Moira. These Heroes’ primary attacks cannot be blocked by D.Va’s Defense Matrix. The beams of these three Heroes can continually damage D.Va very easily. Just make sure to chase down baby D.Va after destroying the mech.

If you use either of those Hero types, you’ll be able to counter D.Va every time in any circumstance. D.Va’s main source of damage dealing isn’t too powerful, so you’ll be able to beam or melee her before she gets the best of you. Of course, going in with a healer as backup wouldn’t hurt.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.