Overwatch 2 allows players to fully customize their crosshair, from the size and thickness of the reticle to its color and overall opacity. With that said, knowing which crosshair best fits each character is key if you plan on mastering them, no matter their role. But what is the best crosshair for D.VA? Now, to answer that and more, as well as to help you bring the most out of the Loyal Defender of Busan, here’s the best crosshair for D.VA in Overwatch 2.

The Best D.VA Crosshair in Overwatch 2

Currently, the best Crosshair, or Reticle, for D.VA is the Circle, which is also her standard one. The crosshair is the best for her as it allows you to stay precise while also showcasing the range of her projectiles, thus allowing you to keep tabs on your range no matter the scenario. If you want to further increase your prowess with D.VA, we highly recommend that you check out our D.VA guide, which features a full look at her abilities, her best team compositions, and more.

It’s important to point out that, although the crosshair is the overall best for D.VA, in both her mech and while wielding her light gun, only you can decide which reticle is the best for you, as well as which Crosshair configuration will fit your playstyle the best. If you are still finding it hard to hit your targets after changing your crosshair, changing the reticle color to a more vibrant one may help.

How to Change Your Crosshair in Overwatch 2

You can change your crosshair in Overwatch 2 by going to the game’s menu and then going to Options. Once there, just head to Reticle to change your Crosshair and customize the reticle it to your liking. To recap, here’s how to change your Crosshair in Overwatch 2:

Open the pause Menu.

Go to Options.

Head to Controls.

Go to Reticle and select your desired type and it’s settings.

You can currently play Overwatch 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2022