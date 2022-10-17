Best Counters for Every Hero in Overwatch 2

There are currently 35 Heroes in Overwatch 2 and one of the core gameplay loops is countering enemy Heroes. Countering Heroes means picking the Hero that that specific enemy Hero is weak to. Sometimes, if you are losing, switching your Hero to counter the enemy team can turn the entire game around. Here is every Hero counter in Overwatch 2.

All Hero Counters in Overwatch 2

There are three Roles in Overwatch 2: Tank, Damage, and Support. In this list, we will break down all 35 Hero counters alphabetically and by Role.

How to Counter Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2

There are three types of Tank Heroes in Overwatch 2: those with shields, those without shields, and those that dive. Because each Tank is different, there are no blanket Heroes that can counter them all. Let’s break each Tank Hero counter down.

How to Counter D.Va

Brigitte

Doomfist

Winston

Symmetra

D.Va is a very good Hero because of her infinite ammo machine guns and her Defense Matrix. To counter her, get up close and personal with melee Heroes and Heroes whose projectiles can’t be blocked. If you do this, you’ll take D.Va out very quickly every time—just make sure to follow through and take out baby D.Va, too.

How to Counter Doomfist

Ashe

Ana

Widowmaker

Pharah

Doomfist is now a Tank and he has a decent amount of mobility to watch out for. Because of that, using a sniper is great to take him out. Keep your distance and land those shots.

How to Counter Junker Queen

Widowmaker

Ana

Ashe

Baptiste

Junker Queen is an up-close and personal Hero that will tear you to pieces if you are too close. To counter Junker Queen, use long-range Heroes.

How to Counter Orisa

Hanzo

Sombra

Reaper

Zenyatta

Orisa is an absolute beast head-on. Use the suggested Heroes to surround Orisa or take her out from afar.

How to Counter Reinhardt

Tracer

Mei

Sombra

Pharah

The challenge with Reinhardt is getting past that shield. There are a few countertactics for Reinhardt: poke in and out, crowd control, or range. All of these techniques are effective in taking out the knight.

How to Counter Roadhog

Echo

Junkrat

Hanzo

Widowmaker

Roadhog is a scry Hero to go up against. At close range, you don’t stand a chance, so watch out for his hook. To counter Roadhog, stick to long-range attacks.

How to Counter Sigma

Symmetra

Bastion

Moira

Lúcio

Sigma is the other shield Tank Hero that you need to watch out for. His attacks are slow, but he has a lot of health. The trick to defeating Sigma is using high-output Heroes.

How to Counter Winston

Mei

Ana

Roadhog

Bastion

Winston is one of the trickiest Tanks to take down. Since he has such high mobility, the best way to counter him is to slow him down and deal a lot of damage.

How to Counter Wrecking Ball

Roadhog

Ana

Mei

Brigitte

Wrecking Ball is similar to Winston in that he can quickly leave a fight and find a health pack. Crowd control Heroes are your go-to Wrecking Ball counters.

How to Counter Zarya

Bastion

D.Va

Junkrat

Roadhog

Zarya is difficult to take down because of her shields. The counter for her is damage. Deal damage and lots of it.

How to Counter Damage Heroes in Overwatch 2

If you thought there were numerous different Tanks, Damage Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Some control areas, some are fast and flashy, some are tanky, and some are snipers. Because of that, each Damage Hero deserves their own Hero counter breakdown.

How to Counter Ashe

Genji

Reaper

Doomfist

Tracer

Ashe has some nasty range and an annoying ultimate (I’m looking at you B.O.B.). To beat her, get in close and fire quickly.

How to Counter Bastion

Tracer

Genji

Lúcio

Pharah

Bastion has received some changes in Overwatch 2, but he is still a tanky Damage Hero that can be tough to take down. The trick is to avoid his rain of bullets.

How to Counter Cassidy

Kiriko

Symmetra

Orisa

Soldier: 76

Cassidy is a cowboy that can be eliminated by fast attacks that deal a lot of damage.

How to Counter Echo

Cassidy

Widowmaker

Ashe

Zenyatta

The thing that makes Echo hard to kill is her movement. Since she can take to the skies, you’ll want to knock her down with Heroes that have high precision.

How to Counter Genji

Symmetra

Winston

Moira

Sojourn

Genji is an extremely fast Hero that can be hard to track. To kill him, use Heroes that have generous spray damage-dealing abilities.

How to Counter Hanzo

Tracer

Genji

Wrecking Ball

Reaper

Like all other long-range Heroes in Apex Legends, the counter is to use high-mobility Heroes.

How to Counter Junkrat

Sombra

Ashe

Sojourn

D.Va

It doesn’t matter if Junkrat sees you coming—his explosions will keep you at bay. Use long-range or high-mobility Heroes to take Junkrat down.

How to Counter Mei

Echo

Pharah

Wrecking Ball

Kiriko

Mei is a master of area control. To counter her, take to the skies or hit her hard and fast.

How to Counter Pharah

Widowmaker

Ashe

Ana

Sojourn

Hitscan Heroes, or Heroes that fire shots that immediately hit their target, are necessary to counter Pharah.

How to Counter Reaper

Ana

Mei

Widowmaker

Hanzo

Reaper excels at short-range. To counter him, use long-range.

How to Counter Sojourn

D.Va

Sigma

Zarya

Soldier: 76

Sojourn is a new Hero in Overwatch 2. But, just because she is new, doesn’t mean she is unstoppable. To counter Sojourn, use pure damage and health.

How to Counter Soldier: 76

Roadhog

Cassidy

Torbjörn

Baptiste

Soldier: 76 has a bit of everything in his kit. To take him down before he heals and sprints away, use a burst of damage.

How to Counter Sombra

Wrecking Ball

Lúcio

Genji

Winston

Sombra is one of the most annoying Heroes in Overwatch 2. She will go invisible, hack you, and retreat before she dies. To counter her, find where she is teleporting to and deal damage.

How to Counter Symmetra

Junkrat

Paharah

Junker Queen

Brigitte

With Symmetra, you need to watch out for her turrets. With those gone, you can easily eliminate her with any quick damage-dealing Hero.

How to Counter Torbjörn

Ana

Baptiste

Junker Queen

Sojourn

Like Symmetra, the hardest part of dealing with Torbjörn is eliminating his turret. Take it out with range, and then go in for the kill.

How to Counter Tracer

Widowmaker

Cassidy

Doomfist

Kiriko

Tracer is a slippery rascal. To counter Tracer, use hitscan Heroes to eliminate her quickly.

How to Counter Widowmaker

Reaper

Tracer

Sombra

Genji

Widowmaker is tough to take down, especially if she is hiding behind her team. You can get into a sniper dual or you can sneak around and take her out quick.

How to Counter Support Heroes in Overwatch 2

Lastly, Support Heroes have their own Hero counters to consider. Here is how to counter every Support Hero.

How to Counter Ana

Genji

Reaper

Winston

Lúcio

Ana’s sleeping darts are one of the most powerful abilities in the game. To avoid her sniper shots and eliminate her, use high-mobility Heroes.

How to Counter Baptiste

Junker Queen

Roadhog

Zarya

Bastion

As soon as you see Baptiste’s Immortality Field, shoot it down. To counter Baptiste completely, finish the job by keeping the pressure on and dealing damage.

How to Counter Brigitte

Echo

Pharah

Widowmaker

Hazon

The downside to Brigitte is she can only deal melee damage. Because of that, use long-range attacks to counter her.

How to Counter Kiriko

Tracer

Sombra

Moira

Symmetra

Kiriko is the brand new Support Hero in Overwatch 2. To counter Kiriko, all you need to do is get up close and bully her.

How to Counter Lúcio

Winston

Symmetra

Torbjörn

Sojourn

Lúcio is a hard Hero to take down simply because he is so mobile. The way to eliminate Lúcio is to use beam attacks.

How to Counter Mercy

Ana

Moira

Tracer

Symmetra

Mercy is nobody’s counter because she isn’t effective at combat, but she is arguably the best healer in the game. Eliminating a strong Mercy as soon as possible is very important. To do so, use counter-healing and close-range attacks.

How to Counter Moira

Roadhog

Genji

Sombra

Wrecking Ball

To put an end to Moira, all you need to do is use a chasing damage dealer.

How to Counter Zenyatta

D.Va

Reaper

Reinhardt

Sigma

Zenyatta’s attacks deal impressive damage; to get around them, use Heroes that are fast and agile.

And that is all of the Hero counters in Overwatch 2! If you’re interested in more Overwatch 2 content, visit our Overwatch 2 page for more.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.