How to Increase Your Cyberware Capacity Limit in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has revamped the Cyberware system, with the most significant change being introducing a capacity system that controls the number of Cyberware you can have installed simultaneously. This capacity system, known as the Cyberware Capacity Limit, is a statistic that indicates the maximum amount of Cyberware you can have installed. As a result, you must plan carefully regarding the Cyberware you want to install instead of randomly buying every Cyberware that a ripperdoc in Night City has for sale. Here’s a guide on increasing your Cyberware capacity limit in Cyberpunk 2077 so you can push V to the limit.

How to Increase Cyberware Capacity in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Your Cyberware Capacity will automatically increase as you level V and by unlocking specific perks in the Technical Ability tree with Perk Points. For instance, the Renaissance Punk perk raises your Cyberware Capacity by +4 for each attribute at a 9 or higher. Alternatively, the Edgerunner perk lets you surpass your Cyberware capacity by 50 points but at the cost of -0.5% max health per point.

It’s possible to reduce the amount of Cyberware Capacity required for different Cyberware categories during installation in V. Although this won’t raise your overall Cyberware Capacity limit, it will make Cyberware installation more affordable, essentially increasing your Cyberware Capacity Limit in Cyberpunk 2077. Make sure to try out different methods for increasing the amount of Cyberware you can install by using these techniques and planning ahead!

Related: How to Increase Stamina in Cyberpunk 2077

Be mindful of what Cyberware you install, as each piece contributes to your overall Cyberware Capacity Limit. Prioritizing your Cyberware thoughtfully and spending your money wisely is critical. Additionally, your Armor is now linked to the Cyberware you have installed rather than clothing, adding more variety and impact to the gameplay and character development. These changes make Cyberware feel more powerful and impactful when building your character.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck.