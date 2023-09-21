How to Increase Stamina in Cyberpunk 2077

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In the latest update, the mechanics of stamina have been changed. Players will no longer experience stamina depletion while sprinting, giving them more freedom to move around and explore the game world. However, combat has become more challenging as firing guns and dashing will drain stamina. This new layer of complexity adds a fresh dimension to combat, bringing intense and exhilarating gameplay during fast-paced sequences. While asking how to increase stamina is a bit of a trick question, we will go over tips that will help you understand how stamina is consumed in 2.0 and steps you can take to ensure you never run out during a fight.

How to Manage Stamina in Cyberpunk 2077

As mentioned above, there isn’t a surefire way to increase Stamina in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 like before. Instead, it would be best to use a combination of ways to reduce the stamina cost of actions or increase your stamina during specific circumstances.

Perks

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Perks are a great way to help with your Stamina consumption and to increase your stamina after performing specific actions. For example, in the Cool perk tree, the Run ‘N’ Gun perk eliminates Stamina consumption when hip firing with pistols. You will find stamina consumption perks in all attribute trees giving every build some control over your stamina levels, consumption, and regeneration rate.

Cyberware

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You can increase your stamina in Cyberpunk 2077 by purchasing Cyberware from Ripperdocs in Night City. Like with perks, Cyberware will affect your Stamina when specific criteria are met. For example, the Adrenaline Boost circulatory system Cyberware increases your Stamina by 10% whenever you neutralize an enemy with a melee weapon.

Consumables

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While most consumables won’t increase your stamina in Cyberpunk 2077, they will increase your stamina regeneration rate, which is equally as valuable. Items like Chromanticore Lime or Coffee will increase your Stamina Regen Rate by 5% for 450 seconds. You can purchase food items from any of the vending machines you find in Night City.

Meds

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Meds are another great way to increase your Stamina regeneration rate. Head to any Medpoint in Night City, and you can find items like the Stamina Booster, which will increase your Stamina Regen Rate by 20% for 1800 seconds.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam Deck.