Cyberpunk 2077: How to Make Money Fast – Get Rich Quick With These Tips

Trying to earn more money in Cyberpunk 2077? At the start of the game, you don’t have much cash to your name, but you’ll eventually be drowning in Eddies as you become one of the top mercs in Night City. The road to the top is long, but you can pad your wallet in the early game by following these tips. There isn’t an end all be all solution to making money in Cyberpunk 2077, but there are a handful of habits that you should start doing as soon as possible to maximize your profits and stuff your bank account with Eurodollars.

Loot Everything and Sell Your Junk

This tip is fairly obvious if you’ve ever played an RPG before, but it’s still worth mentioning solely due to the sheer amount of stuff you get while playing Cyberpunk 2077. Enemies always have something on them, and you can pick up just about any defeated foe’s weapon. On their own, these junk items and weapons will only fetch a few Eddies at a shop, but if you have hundreds of junk items in your inventory, you can walk away with a decent chunk of change every time you visit a store. Checking every nook and cranny of every location for valuables is a good habit to get into as well.

Stop Crimes

Crime is commonplace in Night City, but you don’t have to be the bad guy in every situation. Reported crimes, assaults in progress, and suspected organized crime hotspots are marked on your map with blue icons, and clearing these out will reward you with a fat paycheck from the NCPD. Take note of their listed danger levels to make sure you don’t walk headfirst into a death trap before doing so, though. If you manage to stop an assault or clear out a location with suspected organized crime activity, you can make a large amount of money just from the quest reward and looting the enemies’ bodies. They’re quick, they’re easy, and they’re all over the place.

Hack Terminals

During missions, you’re likely to come across terminals that you can jack into and hack. Always stop and jack into these. These terminals will transfer money to your account based on your hacking skills, and while it can be difficult to get the largest payout, it’s always worth trying. There are three possible codes you can enter, each corresponding to a different amount of cash. Always shoot for the largest one and try to get the remaining two if you can. You can walk away from each terminal a few hundred Eddies richer, and these small boosts can really add up over time.

Gigs and Side Jobs

These are the best ways to earn money in Cyberpunk 2077. Side jobs are long side quests that have huge payouts, and most of them involve characters from the main story so they’re worth doing anyway. If you just want a few quick and easy missions, then gigs are where it’s at. These are smaller quests that are usually over and done with before you know it, and while they don’t typically pay as much as side jobs, you can get more of them done in the same time span.

Play the Main Story

This one is pretty obvious, but the main story missions dole out large amounts of cash as rewards. If you know you’re coming up on a major story moment or a huge job, then it may be worth it to continue the main storyline in pursuit of a big payout. Not all missions pay the same, but longer missions and more important missions tend to pay the most. If you’re looking to build up some cash while still getting further in the game and unlocking new abilities, then just keep playing main missions.

