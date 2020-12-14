Making money in Cyberpunk 2077 can be hard, but there’s an easier way to do things. With this Cyberpunk 2077 unlimited money and crafting XP exploit, you can rake in thousands of Eurodollars while increasing your crafting skill at an accelerated rate. This method makes more money than grinding missions and side jobs, so you should consider setting some time aside to do it if you’re saving up for an expensive upgrade or weapon like the Mantis Blades. CD Projekt Red may patch out this exploit soon, so be sure to take advantage of it while you still can. Here’s how to get unlimited money and crafting XP in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get Unlimited Money and Crafting XP in Cyberpunk 2077

The first step in this exploit is finding a vending machine. Vending machines can be found on every corner and in every plaza in Night City, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one. However, you specifically need to find vending machines that sell things for 10 Eurodollars. The ones that sell consumables for 5 Eurodollars will not work.

Once you find a vending machine that sells things for $10, buy as many things as you can until the machine is sold out. Vending machines usually come in groups, so check the nearby machines and buy all their stock too. Now, pick up every item you bought, open your inventory, and disassemble them. You can sort your backpack by new items to make this easier.

After disassembling the items into crafting materials, open your crafting menu and craft as many uncommon (green) weapons as you can. Make sure to craft weapons with the highest value to maximize your potential profits. An item’s sale price is listed under its stats, so be sure to check that before crafting something. The Nekomata tech sniper rifle is a good choice that will make you a lot of money. Once you craft as many weapons as you can, head to a vendor or drop station to sell your newly-crafted goods. You’ll make a profit doing this, and you can repeat this process as many times as you want to get unlimited cash.

In summary, here’s how to get unlimited money and crafting XP in Cyberpunk 2077.

Buy everything from a vending machine that sells items for $10. Pick up all the items and dismantle them. Craft as many green weapons as you can. Sell the crafted weapons. Repeat as needed.

This exploit will net you a profit each time you do it, so you can keep repeating it until you’re as rich as you want or until you level your crafting as high as you want. In order to make this method more effective, unlock the Mechanic perk. This perk gives you more components when disassembling items, allowing you to get more crafting materials, make more weapons, and make more money in the long run. If you’re looking for more methods to rake in some cash, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 money making guide.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is currently in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.