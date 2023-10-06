Best Gorilla Arms Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Image: CD PROJEKT RED

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the few RPGs out there allowing unarmed combat to be a viable playstyle. Thanks to Cyberware, the player’s own arms can be more effective weapons than most guns in the game. While this is most evident with the Mantis Blades, a lesser-known piece of Cyberware — the Gorilla Arms — can be just as effective. With the best build possible, Gorilla Arms can turn any unarmed player into an unstoppable force in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Perks for a Gorilla Arms Build in Cyberpunk 2077

Though you might not expect it, Gorilla Arms count as blunt weapons. This means a build centered around blunt weapons is pretty much the same as a build centered around Gorilla Arms. In other words, you should put all the points you can into the Body tree and all perks that boost blunt weapon abilities. Likewise, be sure to put points into Technical Ability so you can boost the properties of Cyberware too, since Gorilla Arms count for those bonuses.

The only other perks you might want to consider are stealth-boosting and stamina-boosting perks. Getting Blind Spot and Ninjutsu in the Cool tree will make it easier to sneak around, letting you get up close to enemies before unleashing the full force of your new arms. Also make sure you get your hands on perks like Tailwind from Reflexes and Unstoppable Force from Body to keep your stamina high and your movement unhindered.

Related: Best Revolver Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Best Gorilla Arms to Get in Cyberpunk

There’s only a small selection of Gorilla Arms available. Regular Gorilla Arms have a chance to make enemies bleed, while the others can inflict poison, shock, or burn statuses alongside alternate damage types. It’s up to you which one you choose, though you can always check which enemies are weak to specific damage types by scanning them. Pick whichever arms will help you most often throughout your upcoming battles.

Best Cyberware for Gorilla Arms

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like with Blunt Weapons, you should get your hands on a Berserk Operating System alongside any Cyberware that will boost stamina, armor, health, or speed. The Adrenaline Booster, Epimorphic Skeleton, and Adrenaline Converter are all fantastic choices. Pick whatever works well for melee and whatever else might increase your survivability. With the right Cyberware, your hands will do far more damage to foes than what their bullets will ever do to you.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023