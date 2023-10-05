Best Revolver Build in Cyberpunk 2077 (2.0)

Image: CD PROJEKT RED

Cyberpunk 2077 has a slew of weapons that many fans are sure to recognize when playing the game themselves. While there are some more unique picks like the Mantis Blades, many players will be especially familiar with the iconic shot of the game’s protagonist holding a revolver. Indeed, this weapon type can be found in droves all throughout Night City, making it tough to determine which specific one player should go for. Luckily, it’s not too tough to make the best revolver build in Cyberpunk 2077.

Best Perks for a Revolver Build in Cyberpunk 2077

All perks relevant to revolvers can be found in the Cool tree. All of these perks — except for one that splits off at the very top — will affect them as well as precision rifles, sniper rifles, and regular pistols. You should get all the perks leading up to (and including) Nerves of Tungsten-Steel, especially since that perk in particular will guarantee critical hits on headshots and weak spots.

Most of the beneficial revolver perks involve having high stamina, so investing some points into the Dash-related perks from Reflexes can help out a bit, too. Many of those perks focus on lowering stamina costs, making it easier to keep up the bonuses granted by Cool perks like Deadeye and Focus. The Cyberware and Tech weapon perks offered by Technical Ability can also be helpful, as can Ninjutsu‘s related stamina-restoring perks in the Cool tree. Ignore the Intelligence tree, though — there are no Smart revolvers to find in Night City.

Best Revolvers to Get in Cyberpunk 2077

There are many revolvers to find in Cyberpunk 2077, each one offering its own unique strengths. A great choice for a Power revolver comes in the form of Crash, found during the Side Job Following The River. You can also find an immensely powerful Tech revolver by the name of Comrade’s Hammer, obtained by crafting from a blueprint dropped by Darius Miles in an NCPD Scanner Hustle. But if you just want to get the infamous revolver V wields in promotional art, the Malorian Overture, you can simply get your hands on one by checking out weapon vendors.

Best Cyberware for Revolvers

Getting pieces of Cyberware to improve your aiming will make your revolvers immensely powerful. In other words, get your hands on the Kiroshi “Stalker” Optics and the Kerenzikov before anything else. These provide massive buffs while you aim, with the former highlighting enemies behind cover and the latter outright slowing down time. With those in your arsenal, the only other Cyberware you’ll really need is whatever grants extra armor or crit chance, such as the Para Bellum or the Visual Cortex Support.

- This article was updated on October 5th, 2023