Fortnite Timber Pines Locations: How to Knock Down Timber Pines With a Ripsaw Launcher

A new weekly challenge is available in Fortnite and it involves knocking down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher. For this challenge, you’ll first need to locate a Ripsaw Launcher and then find and knock down Timber Pines with it. Completing this challenge will give you 15k XP which will get you one step closer to Darth Vader on the Battle Pass. Here is how to knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite.

Where to Find a Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite

First, you will need to find yourself a Ripsaw Launcher. You can find a Ripsaw Launcher on the ground, in chests, and in Supply Drops throughout the map, but there is a spot that guarantees a Ripsaw Launcher. Go to the Chop Shop which is northeast of Logjam Lotus. Head inside the workshop and you’ll find a Ripsaw Launcher floating above a workbench. Snag it and you’ve got yourself a Ripsaw Launcher.

How to Knock Down Timber Pines in Fortnite

If you’ve gotten your Ripsaw Launcher from the Chop Shop, there are plenty of Timber Pines outside for you to chop down. Timber Pines are tall, skinny trees primarily found in the snowy regions of the map. Their trunks are light brown and their leaves are blueish-green and pine-like. Once you have found a few unfortunately Timber Pines, aim at them with your Ripsaw Launcher and hold down the fire button. This will charge your shot enough to chop it down in one shot. Once you’ve knocked down five trees, you’ll have completed the weekly challenge.

If you’re looking to complete the Reality Seed weekly challenge, we’ve got the guide for you. As a matter of fact, we have all sorts of Fortnite guides to help you through quests, free cosmetics, and updates.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.