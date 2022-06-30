Where to Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower’s Saplings or Fungi Farm in Fortnite

It’s a new week in Fortnite and that means there are new weekly quests to complete. Reality Seeds have taken center stage this week as players are tasked with collecting Reality Seeds and planting them at Sunflower’s Sapling or Fungi Farm. Though the challenge may seem challenging, it is quite simple once you know what to do. Here is how and where to plant the Reality Seed in Fortnite.

How to Get a Reality Seed in Fortnite

First, you’ll need to get a Reality Seed. As you might have guessed, Reality Seeds can be found at the Reality Falls POI. Look for the giant blue and purple tree and make sure to land there. Once you are there, climb up the roots and look for purple, medium-sized pods. Break these with your harvesting tool and Reality Seeds will burst out of it. Now all that’s left to do is snag one of the Reality Seeds and you’re set.

Where to Plant a Reality Seed in Fortnite

Now that you have a Reality Seed or two, you’ll need to plant it in either Sunflower’s Sapling or Fungi Farm. Since Sunflower’s Sapling is near Sleepy Sound, you’ll most likely want to go to Fungi Farm since it is directly south of Reality Falls. Once you are there, you’ll need to plant your Reality Seed. Simply equip the seed and throw it at the ground. Not every single space on the ground will work to plant the Reality Seed, but most should and it might just take a couple of tries to find a suitable spot.

With that done, you have accomplished the weekly challenge. For more Fortnite help, check out our Fortnite guides. We cover quests, free cosmetics, map updates, and much more.

Fortnite is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.