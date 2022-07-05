How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite has an abundance of fans all over the world who continue to enjoy the experience day after day. Whether people are taking part in everything that the new Chapters and Seasons have to offer people or are simply having fun working through the many challenges they can take part within. Of course, many players will be wanting to simply level up quickly and you will be happy to know that this guide article will take you through how to level up fast in Fortnite.

Ways to Level Up Fast in Fortnite

There are numerous methods that you can utilize to level up fast in the experience and listed below in an easy-to-read table is everything you need to know about how to level up quickly. This table can be returned to as often as you need to know how to level up quickly and the methods generally will likely apply for all Chapters and Seasons.

Method Process Completing Daily and Weekly Quests The importance of completing these quests for the experience points cannot be understated. If you are completing every quest that is available as quickly as possible then you will be leveling up with extreme efficiency, this method should definitely be your first call to action for getting levels up fast in Fortnite. Playing as many matches as possible The most obvious way to level up quickly is simply by playing a lot of matches. As you will be earning a lot of XP each match depending on how long you survive. If you are someone who generally survives for a long amount of time then simply playing through as many matches as possible will again let you reap the rewards of gaining XP. Completing Daily Bonus Goals When you are looking through what quests you have available you will have probably noticed a section that says about daily bonus goals. These are something else that you should be completed to earn a lot of XP. Usually, they will net you around 15,000 experience points. If there are three daily bonus goals and you complete all of them then that’s 45,000 experience points in total! Complete Milestone Challenges/Quests Another method is by completing Milestone challenges/quests, these will again earn you a lot of XP so be sure to complete them when you can and you will be swimming in experience points within no time!

As can be observed there are a lot of ways for you to get XP quickly and you will be skyrocketing through the levels before you know it! Whether you are completing quests or simply playing through the matches, there is a method for everyone!

Fortnite is available now and playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.