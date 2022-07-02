How to Get Good at Fortnite: Pro Tips & Tricks to Master Building and Get a Victory Royale

Getting your first Victory Royale in Fortnite feels so good, but it may be very tough to achieve. The game has been out for quite a while now, with the skill ceiling being so high. It can also be quite daunting being the one who comes out on top out of 100 players. So, here are some helpful tips on how you can get good at Fortnite.

How to Get Good at Fortnite: Trips and Tricks to Win

Optimize your controller settings

Before you jump into a game, you should tune your controller settings to your liking. Don’t just boot up Fortnite and go into a match. The last thing you want to do is start messing with your button layout and sensitivity in the middle of a match. What you want to do instead is head over to the settings and change things like your sensitivity, button layout, dead zones, and other important options.

You should also carefully distinguish between shooting controls and your building controls. A huge component of the battle royale is harvesting resources like wood, stone, and metal. You’ll want to know how to switch to your construct mode and build walls, ramps, roofs, and even edit existing pieces to your advantage. It may seem weird at first, but switching to Builder Pro gives you an excellent and ergonomic way to play and build in the game.

The building controls aren’t applicable if you want to play the Zero Build mode exclusively.

Know your surroundings

Once you’re out in a match and you just jumped off the Battle Bus, you have to find a place to land. There are typically over 90 players in a lobby, and while the map might be huge, people do oftentimes land in the same area as some enemies. So, as you’re landing, you want to look out for others who might be dropping in the same location as you. You’ll then know you want to scramble for some curatives and weapons to fend off opponents.

When you manage to fend off any enemies, you’ll have to be aware of other players who might run by. It’s also good to check around and see if you can pick anything up that can benefit you like a few extra shields, medkits, ammo, and (if applicable) building materials.

Do not draw a lot of attention

To piggyback off of the previous tip, you don’t want to give your location right away. Unless you have a death wish, it’s highly advised that you stay low and try to preemptively strike at any opponents just so you have the upper hand in a gun fight.

Being shot at first might make you panic, putting your senses in a frenzy and in some cases, making poor judgments. Instinctively, when you get shot at in Fortnite, you start building walls all around you and reinforcing them with a ramp. This is where the sound circle is a godsend. On top of getting a red curve when hit with a bullet, the sound circle will tell you what direction the noise of gunfire and close footsteps are being made from.

Use those carefully so you know where exactly your opposition is approaching you from. Once you have a general idea of where your targets are, you can easily assess the situation by either running away or taking them head-on.

Do not loot dead players immediately

To also add to not drawing a lot of attention, you also don’t want to immediately loot a dead player’s items. It can be used as bait for snipers and other long-ranged players to take you down. You should wait a bit until the dust settles so you know that dropped loot is completely safe, even if there is a gold weapon in the mix.

What you can also do is build some walls around the dropped loot so you can use your curatives to recover any lost health and loot any valuables.

(Zero Build excluded) Farm resources

Build battles have been the meta in Fortnite since 2017. The moment a player is shot at, the most hardcore players are “cranking 90s” and using shotguns to two-shot any opponents who get lost in their massive structures.

Don’t feel like you have to know how to build some kind of giant structure, but just know how to build decent cover and edit on the fly if you hear other players closing in on your base.

Travel with a decent inventory

If you fight through a few players and manage to survive, you want to start traveling with stronger items. Drop those grey and green weapons for the purples and golds. Other players are going to be well-equipped, so you want to match their loadouts for a fair fight!

(Squads) Make callouts and use the ping system

Like public transportation companies say, “if you see something, say something”. If you spot a squad running past you but your teammates don’t see them, tell them. You’ll then discuss if you should engage or not. Is an enemy closing in on you and you need a backup? Make a ping or a callout, and identify the location of a threat so your friends can help.

(Squads) Don’t “thirst” players immediately

While you might want to finish off a downed player for challenges or XP, you might want to wait on that. A player in a downed state means they have other teammates who are still up and running. You want to ensure an entire squad is wiped when you shoot a player to 0 health and they immediately die instead of going down. A greedy player may end up in a similar position.

(Squads) Don’t split up. Travel as a team

There is strength in numbers. If you have a team of four taking down stragglers and people who stray away from their squad, you’ll have an easy time picking out players and weakening other teams. You don’t want to end up being the easy picking because you decided to get greedy for some possible loot off the beaten path.

(Squads) Don’t be a weapon hog

What good is that third gold AR in your inventory if your other team members are still rocking with blues and greens? More firepower distributed among your mates means that you’ll be able to take down opponents with ease.

Watch the storm circle

A big thing about battle royale games is staying inside the circle. Being outside of it oftentimes hurts you, with it only getting stronger the smaller the circle gets. Make sure to be inside it at all times. You don’t want to be too close to the rim because other teams will camp a little more inward and take down any runners.

If you’re one of those people always running right in front of the storm, you’re going to be ambushed and now have to worry about gunfire and the storm’s damage over time. That’s an easy kill for the enemy!

Most importantly, use headphones!

Being aware of your surroundings is one thing, but knowing where gunfire or footsteps are coming from is a whole other thing. Say you land in a highly-populated area and you find yourself looting in a building. Listen carefully if people are pickaxing walls, looting chests, or just walking around. All of these sounds will point you to where the danger is, so keep that in mind.

Knowing the location of an enemy with one of your senses puts you in a better spot to judge if you can take them on or not. Chances are, if you can hear an opponent making noise by walking around, they can hear you too!

Fortnite is free to play on all major platforms like PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, mobile, and PC.