How to Map Preferred Slots in Fortnite

Many players may not know about the preferred item slot settings in Fortnite. However, if you want to ensure your weapons and consumables are exactly where you want them, the preferred slot settings are crucial. Here are what preferred slots are in Fortnite and how to use them.

What are Preferred Slots in Fortnite?

Preferred slots in Fortnite are loadouts that you can customize. Though they don’t ensure you drop into each game with a weapon (that’s not how Battle Royale works), they will ensure that when you pick up your favorite weapons, they will be sorted exactly how you like them. Also, you won’t need to worry about where to look when trying to restore health or shields while in a leaf pile.

After checking out the weapon tier list in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 and getting a feel for which guns you prefer, you can create your own loadout since you’ll likely be looking for the same guns every game. Once you get your preferred guns, they will be slotted into your preferred slots. It’s as easy as that.

How to Customize Preferred Slots in Fortnite

To assign your own preferred slots in Fortnite, you need to start by opening the settings menu. Once there, tab over to the right once to Game which is represented by a cog icon. Within the Combat subsection, select Configure next to where it says Preferred Item Slots.

With the Preferred Item Slots menu now open, you can turn it on and customize where you would like your weapons and consumables to be stored when you pick them up. There is no right or wrong way to organize your preferred slots, but we recommend putting your SMG or pistol next to your shotgun so you can quickly swap weapons and secure elims.

Though hurdling and other augments may come and go for maintenance in Fortnite, the preferred slots are a tried and true feature that every player should utilize.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023