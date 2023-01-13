Hurdling is Disabled Again in Fortnite

For what feels like the fifteenth time, Epic Games has disabled hurdling in Fortnite. If you haven’t been following Fortnite this season, hurdling is a new mobility feature that allows players to quickly step over obstacles that are at waist level. While this is a really cool mobility feature, it has done more harm than good so far.

According to @FortniteStatus on Twitter, hurdling has been disabled again in Fortnite due to “issues.” While it is vague on what these issues are, we have a pretty good idea of what they could be after seeing people get launched out of the map because of hurdling.

Due to issues, we have temporarily disabled Hurdling. Players are still able to Mantle over taller obstacles. Fixes are coming soon and we'll provide an update when the issues are resolved. pic.twitter.com/Mkx7ErZ00n — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 13, 2023

In the tweet, Fortnite Status did clarify that mantling, the ability to pull yourself up to ledges above you by jumping toward them, is still active. They also said that they don’t have a confirmed date as to when we can expect hurdling to come back to the game. To stay up to date on when you can expect a “fixed” hurdle to come back to Fortnite, check in with us once in a while and follow @FortniteStatus on Twitter.

Though hurdling is a cool new movement mechanic, many people are happy to see it disabled, especially those who constantly saw issues with it. Some people want hurdling gone for good while others just want it to work properly. There are also people in the middle that like hurdling but think it needs a lot more work and player control since auto-hurdling over everything while sprinting can be disastrous.

Many other new features in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 are disabled because of issues right now including the Party Time and Aerialist augments. If you are running out of patience with Epic Games, you can at least look forward to when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 will start.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2023