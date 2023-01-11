Fortnite: Where is Aerial Augment & When is it Coming Back

One of the best perks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is currently disabled. Though this is only temporary, if you are wondering why this incredible augment isn’t showing up when you select augments in your matches, there’s a perfectly good reason. Here’s why Aerial Augment is temporarily disabled and when you can expect it back in Fortnite.

Why Aerial Augment is Disabled in Fortnite

Perhaps you won’t even notice it’s gone or perhaps you haven’t unlocked all of the augments yet, but Aerialst is an S-Tier augment that grants glider redeploy for the rest of the match. With this excellent perk temporarily disabled, players won’t be able to glide to the perfect position in the ring with ease.

Earlier today, Epic Games announced via @FortniteStatus that Aerial Augment is temporarily getting disabled because it was in the way of their investigating a separate issue. The tweet is vague which means we aren’t given a good explanation as to why Aerial Augment is currently disabled.

We've temporarily disabled the Aerialist Augment while we investigate an issue. We'll provide another update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/bAHyGqccaS — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 10, 2023

We can only speculate — as was the case with the Shockwave Hammer, Epic Games temporarily removed it from the game to fix an issue, or rather an infinite hammer jump exploit, players were having. Perhaps Aerialist is removed because of an exploit players were found.

When is Aerial Augment Coming Back in Fortnite

Though there is no confirmed time, we can expect Aerialist to come back in the next game update. This could mean Aerialist comes back within 24 hours or it could mean that Aerialist will be disabled until the next weekly reset.

We aren’t sure right now, but to stay in the know, either follow along with us here or visit the @FortniteStatus page to get the latest intel on what is getting worked on.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2023