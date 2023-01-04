What Is The Infinite Hammer Jump Glitch in Fortnite?

When it comes to a game that is consistently updated, such as Fortnite, players are bound to find glitches in one way or another. Most of the time, these glitches are easy to ignore and don’t offer much to the gameplay, and as soon as developers are aware of glitches, they’ll be patched out quickly. However, one player has found a glitch when using the Shockwave Hammer, which allows the user to bounce infinitely around the map, which sounds cool initially. Still, players are massively divided about utilizing this glitch. So read on to learn everything we know about the Infinite Hammer Jump Glitch.

Everything We Know About The Infinite Hammer Jump Glitch in Fortnite

There are multiple reasons players are divided over using this incredibly powerful glitch, mostly revolving around the weapon’s strength. Since the Shockwave Hammer is used to bring unruly force down on players, the ability to use it in rapid succession can be a threat to every player in a match. A single hit can be detrimental to gameplay. The hammer is one of the best hammers currently available in Fortnite, and since the bouncing is infinite, it’s harder to aim and retaliate against your enemy. One of the plus sides of this weapon is it’s more on the rare side of the scale, so it’s harder to come by than your standard weapon.

To activate the glitch, you will need to use the jump of the hammer into the sea or a body of water and aim for land when you spring back up. The best way to get the height when jumping into the sea is by building a small platform to jump from with a staircase, and it’s best to leave the structure standing since you’ll more than likely need to repeat the process. Even gliding won’t stop the glitch from occurring, and you’ll be able to travel around the entire map faster while taking down enemies.

Due to the infinite Hammer Jump being a powerful glitch, it’s expected to be removed from the game quickly, but there’s no way to say when. The division of players is bound to raise awareness among the developers, so if you’re looking to try out this glitch, it’s best to attempt sooner rather than later.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023