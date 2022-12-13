When is the Weekly Reset in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Fortnite is a live-service game which means it has a weekly reset. A weekly reset is when hotfixes get implemented, new quests get introduced, new items enter the Item Shop, and new events like Winterfest 2022 begin. Weekly resets happen every week, but what time and date does the weekly reset occur in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Weekly Reset Date and Time in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

In Chapters and Seasons past, Fortnite had a weekly reset on Thursday. In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, the new weekly reset is on every Tuesday 6am PT, 9am ET.

As mentioned previously, when this weekly reset time occurs, new Weekly Quests will be available, new weapons and items may be introduced, and new skins could enter the Item Shop. Whatever Epic Games has planned for the week, on Tuesday at 6am PT, 9am ET, those plans will be implemented in Fortnite.

The weekly reset date and time isn’t the only thing to change in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Weekly Quests don’t accumulate like they did in seasons past, so you will need to complete the “This Week” quests each week in order to not lose out on any XP.

If you need help with any This Week quests, like how to hide in a giant snowball or where to find Snowball Launchers, we’ve got you covered.

With the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event live now, you’ll want to visit Cozy Lodge and open your daily present. There are a lot of great, free cosmetics to collect, so make sure to not miss out on that.

While there are a lot great changes in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 like the new graphics, there are also a few changes that are hard to adjust to. This new weekly reset may be helpful or harmful to Fortnite in general and if anything changes, we will let you know.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022