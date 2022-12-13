All Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Skins and How to Get Them

The Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event has begun and there are three free skins to claim. By visiting the Cozy Lodge and opening presents each day, you can get all the free skins and cosmetics available during this event. Here are all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 skins and how to get them.

All Free Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Skins

As mentioned previously there are three free skins available during Fortnite Winterfest 2022 and they are all really great. The three skins are the Arctic Adeline Outfit, the Sled Ready Guff Outfit, and the Guff Gringle Outfit.

To get the free Fortnite Winterfest 2022 skins, you’ll need to open presents. Opening presents is as easy as visiting the Cozy Lodge every day and picking a present to open. There are 14 in total, two of which are the free Arctic Adeline Outfit and Sled Ready Guff Outfit skins.

Nobody knows what present in the Cozy Lodge gives which skin or cosmetic yet, but even if they did, spoiling it would ruin the fun of Winterfest 2022. To make sure you get the two free skins, return to the Cozy Lodge once for at least 14 days between December 13 to January 3.

If you want to get the Guff Gringle Outfit skin, you need to log onto Fortnite via Epic Games on PC and redeem the skin for free in the Item Shop. If you are a console player, you won’t be able to get this skin unless you link your console and Epic Games account and redeem the Guff Gringle skin on a PC.

The other cosmetics in the presents at the Cozy Lodge are two Gliders, two Wraps, three Lobby Tracks, three Sprays, one Back Bling, one Pickaxe, one Contrail, one Emote, and one Emoticon.

There are a lot of free cosmetics and skins on offer during Fortnite Winterfest 2022. Be sure to hop in daily to open your presents and score some XP by completing the new Weekly Quests.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022