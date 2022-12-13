How to Claim Christmas Guff in Fortnite for Free

Fortnite has an impressive range of outfits for players to collect and one of these is the Guff Gringle outfit that many players have been wanting to get their hands on for free. More commonly known by players as ‘Christmas Guff’, this is an adorable outfit that almost combines a snowman, Santa, and a reindeer all into one costume. Players have been busy working out how to open Fortnite Winterfest presents and now they are equally wanting another freebie. This article will explain to you how to claim the Christmas Guff outfit in Fortnite for free.

Getting the Christmas ‘Guff Gringle’ Outfit for Free in Fortnite Winterfest

In order to claim the Guff Gringle outfit you will have to make your way to the in-game store (Item Shop) from the main menu. You can only get the Guff Gringle outfit if you load into the game from the Epic Games Launcher on PC. In other words, if you want the Guff Gringle outfit you will have to be playing on PC. The Guff Gringle outfit will be found in the item shop in the ‘Special Offers and Bundles’ section and all you have to do is navigate to it, select it, and then claim the outfit.

It should be noted that you will only be able to get the Guff Gringle outfit for free on PC from December 13, 9am ET to January 3, 9am ET.

Can I Get the Guff Gringle Outfit for Free on Platforms Other Than PC?

Unfortunately, Epic Games has not mentioned anything about other platforms being able to get the Christmas Guff outfit for free in the Winterfest event. This means that you will indeed have to boot up the game from the Epic Games Launcher to get the outfit for free. Either way, the Guff Gringle outfit will certainly add a very unique look to your outfit collection from the many skins available in the game.

Fortnite is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022