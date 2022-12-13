Where is the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite?

Fortnite players have been quickly trying to locate a place named the ‘Cozy Lodge’ in the game and it has been causing some confusion. While some players have been busy working out how to claim the Christmas Guff outfit for free in the experience during the Winterfest event, others have been working out where this specific lodge is. This article will take you through where to find the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite and what it actually is.

Finding the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite

Thankfully you won’t have to look too far in order to find the Cozy Lodge. Make your way to the main menu and then simply scroll over to the snowflake icon. The Cozy Lodge will be seen in the distance and all you have to do is select the option on the screen which says ‘Visit Lodge’ to travel to the Cozy Lodge. This will be found on an icy-looking sign at the bottom right of the screen.

After you have traveled to the lodge, you will have now successfully found the Cozy Lodge. This would’ve likely been much simpler than you were expecting.

What is the Purpose of the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite Winterfest?

The Cozy Lodge itself acts as a sort of hub area for the Winterfest event in Fortnite which runs on a yearly basis at this point. Within the lodge, many players will be using it to open presents each day when they learn how to. Along with that, you can also hunt for a slice of pizza that could appear in the lodge and it is similar to a little treasure hunt for fans to happily complete. When they do find a slice of pizza, all they have to do is select it to pick it up which is nice and simple.

The Cozy Lodge won’t stick around forever so if you are wanting to visit this special location, you will need to do so during the Fortnite Winterfest event.

Fortnite is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022