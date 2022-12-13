Where to Find Snowball Launchers in Fortnite and How to Eliminate Opponents

Snowball Launchers are a new weapon introduced in the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event. Though they won’t help you hide in a giant snowball, they will help you get eliminations. You need to get five eliminations with a Snowball Launcher to complete this quest and earn 16K XP. Here is where to find a Snowball Launcher and how to complete this Weekly Quest in Fortnite.

How to Get a Snowball Launcher in Fortnite

Snowball Launchers have temporarily replaced Rocket Launchers in Fortnite because of the new Winterfest 2022 event that offers free skins. To get a Snowball Launcher, all you need to do is search chests and check ground loot. They should be easier to find in snowy places, but you can find a Snowball Launcher anywhere on the map.

It can be difficult to find a Snowball Launcher. We recommend capturing a POI to get medium-tier loot while pinging all the nearby chests in yellow. You’ll be able to see all of the pinged chests through walls, so search them all. Sooner or later, you’ll find a Snowball Launcher.

The Snowball Launcher isn’t the best weapon in the game, but it can definitely get eliminations if you’re cautious. The best way to get the five eliminations you need with the Snowball Launcher is to find a Dirt Bike and drive around enemies, shooting them with snowballs until they fall.

Once you’ve eliminated five enemies, you’ll get 16K XP for completing the Weekly Quest and you don’t need to use the Snowball Launcher ever again if you don’t want to. That is, you don’t need to use it until next Winterfest.

Now that you have the quest done, you can focus on unlocking the Christmas Guff skin or even competing for one million dollars in the MrBeast Challenge. Whatever you do, enjoy Fortnite Winterfest 2022!

