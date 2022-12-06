How to Capture a Point in Fortnite and Get Rewards

In addition to hurdling, Capture Points are a new mechanic added in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. Given no direct instructions regarding how to use one in-game, some players may wonder how it works. Fortunately, it is pretty easy, and you can even get free loot if you manage to capture one. Here’s how to capture a point in Fortnite to earn rewards!

How to Capture a Point in Fortnite to Get Rewards

To capture a point in Fortnite, you need to head to an area marked with a white flag icon and stay there for some time. When you stand in that area, the flag of the capture point will raise upward, and you can see an indication of how long you need to wait in the form of a circle. It usually takes around one minute to fully capture a point. Once you have captured the point, loot will fall from the sky.

Generally, you’ll receive rare weapons, medkits, and shield potions from the loot. If you’re in a pinch, try capturing a point to upgrade your team’s weapons and heal up together. Another thing you should know is that each time you capture a point, that particular area will be yours, and it cannot be taken by others. You will also be able to see chests through walls. Although not for a long time, it’s a helpful indication that’ll undoubtedly save you time looting the area.

Since you have to stay on the point to capture it, you need to be aware of your surroundings at all times. You’ll never know if a sniper is waiting to pop your head or a full squad is just sneaking up on you. For that, it’s recommended to have an item that can help you escape quickly, be it a Shockwave Grenade or the latest Shockwave Hammer.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022