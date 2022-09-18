Fortnite is a live-service game that provides new weapons and gadgets with every season. Since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is officially live, there are some brand new weapons to enjoy. Here are all of the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All New Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

A new liquid metal called chrome has entered Fortnite and infected some of the guns. The first gun ruined, or enhanced, by chrome is the EvoChrome Shotgun. The EvoChrome Shotgun has a wide-spread shot but is very powerful at close range. Next up is the EvoChrome Burst Rifle. This new rifle is a two-shot burst weapon that, like the shotgun, can be devastating if you land your shots.

Both the EvoChrome Shotgun and the EvoChrome Burst Rifle have the ability to evolve, or become upgraded versions of themselves, with use. All you need to do to upgrade these weapons is deal damage to opponents and get kills with the weapon, which will also help you grind XP.

The EvoChrome Burst Rifle and the EvoChrome Shotgun can easily be found in chrome chests which are easily found at the new POIs, which happen to be some of the best drop sites in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

There is also a new gadget called Chrome Splash that allows you to enter chrome form and chrome walls so you can phase through them. Chrome Splash works best when used in close quarters since lobbing a Chrome Splash far away or at an enemy won’t do you any good.

While the EvoChrome Shotgun and Burst Rifle are cool and all, you can also now pet your pet wolf or boar in Fortnite. For all of the latest and greatest tips and tricks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, be sure to visit our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and Android.