Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here and with it, the question: how much XP is needed to level up? Whether you own the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass, are thinking of buying it, or just enjoy playing the game, leveling up is the main progression in Fortnite. With that said, it is important to know how much XP you need to level up in Fortnite.

How Much XP is Needed to Level Up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, each level requires 80,000 XP, which is quite a lot. After you reach level 200, each level requires 400 more XP than the last. With all of this in mind, you’ll want to know how to level up fast.

How to Level Up Fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Some of the coolest skins like Spider-Gwen without her mask are locked at level 200. The key to leveling up fast in Fortnite is completing quests. Whether they are Daily, Weekly, Milestone, or event-specific, completing quests will grant you thousands of XP for simple tasks.

While the difficulty of tasks asked of you for XP does vary, the amount of XP earned from harder tasks is usually more. For instance, using a Chrome Splash to phase through a wall is a Weekly Quest that will net you 20K. And, while you are completing Weekly Quests, you’ll unlock 50K after completing a certain number.

By the time you hit level 200 in Fortnite, you’ll have earned a total of 15,920,000 XP. In order to earn the most XP to reach 80,000 again and again, you’ll need to know the best places to drop. Oh, and one more thing. You can actually get XP from challenges that require you to pet your mount.

Fortnite is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and Android.