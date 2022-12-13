How to Hide in a Giant Snowball at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs in Fortnite

There is a new Weekly Quest in Fortnite that requires you to hide in a giant snow at Frosty Firs, Brutal Bastion, and Lonely Labs. If you know how to make a snowball, this isn’t too difficult. Here is how to complete this Weekly Quest in Fortnite.

How to Hide in a Giant Snowball in Fortnite

To hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite, you first need to make a giant snowball. To do that, simply go to a part of the map with snow on the ground and melee the ground. You’ll see a snowball begin to form and get bigger with each hit.

Once the snowball is big enough, it will get its own health bar and prompt you to hide within it. Press the required button and you’ll hop into the snowball. And just like that, you are hiding in a giant snowball in Fortnite.

There isn’t much control or strategic use of a snowball, but it is fun to use, especially during the Winterfest 2022 event. Now that you know how to make a giant snowball and hide in it, all you have to do to complete this Weekly Quest and get 20K XP is to hide in a giant snowball in three locations on the map.

To easily see the required places you need to hide in a giant snowball, open your quests, hover over this Weekly Quest, and tab over to the map. You’ll see three exclamation points on the map which tell you where to hide in the giant snowball. You can track the quest to keep these symbols on your map when you launch into a match.

And that is how to hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite. Be sure to complete this Weekly Quest before the next weekly reset on Tuesday because instead of accumulating like in seasons past, Fortnite Chapter 4’s Weekly Quests only last for a week. Also, check the Cozy Lodge for your presents!

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2022