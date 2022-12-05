In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, one of the forgotten new features like the flying Kinetic Ore is creating a snowball. While it was shown in the Battle Pass trailer, how to create a snowball is never taught. Without further adieu, here is how to create a large snowball in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to Create a Snowball in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

It is easy to get distracted by the glistening snow and the majestic frozen trees thanks to the new Unreal Engine 5.1. When you are ready to make a snowball in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, all you need to do is melee the snowy ground with your Harvesting Tool.

With each strike of your Harvesting Tool, your snowball will get bigger. Once it is as big as it can get, the snowball will receive its own health and allow you to hide inside it.

Once inside a snowball, you won’t be able to jump or gain much speed. You’ll be at the mercy of the slope of the hill, but you will be able to slightly control if you turn left or right.

Making a snowball in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is more about having fun than picking the best strategy. While you can use the snowball to sneak attack your enemies, make sure you have the best Augments and the best weapons to fight off the last squads and ensure a Victory Royale.

And that is how to make a snowball in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Of course, building a snowball only works in the snow but thankfully a third of the new map is covered in snow. Now that you know how, go out there and create your own snowballs.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022