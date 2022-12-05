Augments are a new perk system introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. After you’ve unlocked every Augment, you’ll find that while they are all good, some are better than others. Here are the best Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – S Tier

Splash Medic – You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open.

– You have a chance to find Chug Splash in every container you open. Bloodhound – Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration.

– Enemies hit by your marksman rifle or bow shots are marked for a brief duration. Forecast – You can always see the next storm circle.

– You can always see the next storm circle. Aerialist – Grants glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

– Grants glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Tactical Armory – Grants a rare Tactical AR and Combat Shotgun.

The five best Augments in Fortnite are Aerialist, Splash Medic, Bloodhound, Forecast, and Tactical Armory. Splash Medic is a must-have perk as it allows you to potentially get Chug Splash, arguably the best heal in the game, in any container. Bloodhound is a great perk as it will mark enemies and enable you to see them through walls for a brief amount of time.

Forecast is also another excellent perk that allows you to always have the best positioning which is very important in Fortnite. Aerialist is a great perk for players who enjoy having the high ground and need to make a quick escape. Lastly, Tactical Armory is a great Augment as it will instantly grant you two of the best weapons in the game.

Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – A Tier

Storm Mark – When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration.

– When the storm changes, ping the area to highlight nearby enemies for a short duration. First Assault – The first bullet in the magazine of your assault rifle deals bonus damage.

– The first bullet in the magazine of your assault rifle deals bonus damage. Light Fingers – Weapons using light ammo reload faster.

– Weapons using light ammo reload faster. Rifle Recycle – Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo.

– Weapons using medium ammo have a chance not to consume ammo. Rushing Reload – Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun.

– Sprinting will slowly reload your equipped shotgun. Soaring Sprints – Jump higher with lower gravity while sprinting.

– Jump higher with lower gravity while sprinting. Bush Warrior – You regenerate health and partial shields while inside large foliage.

The Augments in A Tier are still great, but not as necessary as the S Tier Augments. First, Storm Mark allows you to receive information on enemies when the ring is shrinking which is very helpful. First Assault is a great Augment as you’ll most likely run with an Assault Rifle since it is a great gun.

Light Fingers is an Augment that makes SMGs and Pistols much better even though they are already very good. Rifle Recycle is another great Augment because you’ll likely run guns that use medium ammo.

Rushing Reload is a nice perk if you use shotguns. An auto-reload feature is always great, especially if it is for your shotgun. Soaring Sprints is a good Augment that negates fall damage but can leave you exposed if you’re caught in the air for too long. Bush Warrior is another good Augment as it will heal you to full health, give you 50 shield, and allow you to hide from enemies.

Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – B Tier

Pistol Amp – Pistols have a greatly increased magazine size.

– Pistols have a greatly increased magazine size. Supercharged – Vehicles you’re inside do not consume fuel and have increased health.

– Vehicles you’re inside do not consume fuel and have increased health. More Parkour – Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling.

– Your energy regenerates briefly after mantling or hurdling. Bow Specialist – Bows draw and reload faster and you regenerate arrows over time.

– Bows draw and reload faster and you regenerate arrows over time. Tricked Out – Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it.

– Entering a car or truck applies Chonkers and a Cow Catcher to it. Jelly Angler – Receive a Fishing Rod that can fish anywhere, but only fish up Jellyfish.

The Augments in B Tier are good or too niche to always be useful. Pistol Amp is an excellent Augment especially paired with Light Fingers, but running with a Pistol isn’t you’re best option. Supercharged can be a great Augment if you plan on using a vehicle, especially a Dirt Bike, for the majority of the match.

More Parkour is useful to keep your stamina up, but you can just down a Slap Juice instead. Bow Specialist is useful but requires you to use a bow which aren’t the best weapons to use.

Tricked Out is a decent perk if you want to use a car or truck a lot. It pairs well with Supercharged. Lastly, Jelly Angler is too situational as water isn’t always accessible and Splash Medic is an overall better choice.

Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 – C Tier

Mechanical Archer – Receive an Explosive and Shockwave Bow.

– Receive an Explosive and Shockwave Bow. Demolitions Munitions – Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives (excludes player-built structures).

– Objects you destroy have a chance to drop explosives (excludes player-built structures). Chug Gunner – Receive a Chug Cannon.

– Receive a Chug Cannon. Party Time – Gain balloons over time.

In the C Tier are Augments that are still good but are outclassed. Mechanical Archer grants you two bows, but the Tactical Armory Augment is much better since bows aren’t that great. Demolitions Munitions is okay but great if you want to cause chaos and scare enemy squads.

While Chug Gunner does grant you a free Chug Cannon, the Chug Cannon takes up too much inventory space and it’s the best way to get shields. Party Time is the worst Augment because balloons aren’t especially handy and will most often help get you killed.

And those are all of the Augments ranked in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Though the ranking of Augments is subjective, there are some objectively better perks to choose above others. Use the best Augments to your advantage to surprise enemies and get the Victory Royale.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

