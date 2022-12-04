What is Slap Juice in Fortnite?

Along with Dirtbikes, Augments, Witchers, and other new features, Fortnite Chapter Four, Season One introduced a brand-new consumable in the form of Slap Juice. But just what does this mysterious (and presumably delicious) orange liquid do, and how can you find some?

What Does Slap Juice Do in Fortnite?

Slap Juice is a new consumable item in Fortnite Chapter Four that grants temporary unlimited Energy regeneration. It also grants Effective Health, which means either Health or Shield depending on the player’s status.



There are also Slap Berries available on the Island, which look like orange Klomberries. They provide the same effects as Slap Juice, but in a lesser amount. A third member of the Slap family, Slap Barrels, will also grant 10 Effective Health and temporary unlimited Energy when broken to all players within splash range.

Where Can You Find Slap Juice, Barrels, and Berries?

Slap Juice

Slap Juice can be found randomly in stacks of three throughout the Island, either on the floor or in chests, including the new Oathbound Chests. Drinking multiple Slap Juices will not stack the unlimited Energy regeneration effect, so only drink them continuously if you desperately need healing. Like all held consumable items, they can be thrown toward your allies. Or for fun, if that’s your thing.

Slap Barrel



Slap Barrels are placed in specific locations throughout the map, most notably at the Slappy Shores POI, which hosts the new Slap Juice Factory. If you’re playing with a Squad, make sure they stand with you while you break them to receive the same bonus. Like Slurp Barrels, they are regular objects and cannot be picked up or carried.

Slap Berry

Slap Berries are planted in grassy areas and can be Foraged or eaten without the need to pick them up. Each Slap Berry grants 5 Effective Healing, and each bush tends to have four berries.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022