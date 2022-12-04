Where To Find Oathbound Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

Fortnite Chapter Four, Season One introduces an array of brand-new weapons and items to the game, along with challenges designed to introduce players to everything Chapter Four has to offer. One of these challenges involves finding and opening Oathbound Chests, which have a high chance of containing new weapons, such as the incredibly fun Shockwave Hammer and deadly Ex-Calibur Rifle.

How To Find Oathbound Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

The Citadel Location in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season One

Oathbound Chests can be found in any of the medieval-themed Points of Interest on Fortnite Chapter 4‘s new Island. The most prominent location to find Oathbound Chests is The Citadel, located in the North-West of the Island. Just watch out for the powerful Ageless Knight boss that roams the castle.

Players that open an Oathbound Chest can expect to find items linked to the new Oathbound faction, as well as Shield Potions and other consumable items. Weapons obtained through Oathbound Chests will also be of Rare quality or higher. Oathbound Chests are larger than regular chests found throughout the Island and can be identified by their glowing aura and white coloring.

Explorer Bonus Goals

Legendary Blade of Insight Pickaxe

Five Oathbound Chests need to be opened to complete the quest found in the Explorer tab, though this doesn’t have to be done in a single match. We recommend completing the Bounce with the Shockwave Hammer quests at the same time, as the brand-new Shockwave Hammer has a very high chance to drop from Oathbound Chests.

Completing three Explorer Quests will reward you with the exclusive Legendary Blade of Insight Pickaxe, which matches the upcoming Winter Skye skin. Completing a total of eight Explorer Quests rewards you with an Emoticon of the Oathbound’s insignia. Each quest will also reward XP to help progress through the new Battle Pass.

Fortnite is available to play for free on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices.





- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022