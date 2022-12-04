Where to Find an Ex-Caliber Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Alongside the newest season of Fortnite, gamers have been blessed with plenty of new weapons to eliminate their foes with. The Ex-Calibur is something unique, as it blasts swords across the screen, lodging into an enemy before causing massive damage via explosion. It’s the type of weapon that could win a game, especially with its pinpoint accuracy.

The question is, however, where will players be able to get their hands on this particular weapon? Is it something quite rare, or will a standard Loot Chest drop a few of these a round? With the newest map already being explored, there is an extraordinary way to guarantee that players will be able to find this excellent explosive.

Where Is Ex-Calibur In Fortnite?

While gamers may have luck finding the Ex-Calibur within Oath Chests that are spread around the map, one particular location is a guaranteed spawn for this weapon. Players will want to drop into the location circled on the map above, to the south of Anvil Square. Once they reach this location, they will want to find and enter the large castle.

Inside, players will find an Oath Chest that will drop the Ex-Calibur, alongside a few other items. Now that players have this amazing weapon, utilizing it to its full potential will be the next key step. This weapon functions similarly to the Sniper Rifle, as it will go exactly where they aim it. There is no dropping, no recoil to worry about, just a straight shot to inflict as much pain as possible.

This weapon, alongside new entries like the Shockwave Hammer, is bound to shake up the scene a little bit and make battles more interesting than ever. No matter if you have indulged in the new collaboration skins for The Witcher and Doom, or plan on holding out for Deku to make his way into the fray, there is a lot to get excited for with the newest chapter in this colorful battle royale title.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022