How To Get the Izuku “Deku” Midoriya Skin In Fortnite

It seems that collaborations with The Witcher and Doom weren’t enough for the newest season of Fortnite. After the wild success of the Dragon Ball collaboration in Season 3, a few key members of My Hero Academia are making their way to this competitive battle royale title.

However, while shown off in the initial trailer, players are still unsure where and when they’ll be able to get their hands on the star of the show, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya. With the initial speculation floating around, due to a pick axe resembling All Might, this confirmation solidifies their entry into the game. But when will they finally be available?

How To Get Deku And My Hero Academia Cosmetics In Fortnite

Young Midoriya and the gang are unfortunately nowhere to be seen just yet outside of the initial reveal trailer to showcase the newest skins and weapons. However, falling back in time to the initial reveal of the Dragon Ball cosmetics that came to the game, it only took about one month before they started arriving in-game.

It would be safe to assume that gamers can get their hands on, at least, Deku starting in January 2023. While this hasn’t been confirmed, it seems that this character is ready to go for gold in Fortnite, but with the possibility of other characters joining the fray, we may need to wait a bit before they finally appear in-game.

How Much Will Deku & My Hero Academia Cosmetics Cost?

Much like the Naruto and Dragon Ball crossovers that have occurred, we can expect to see at least 4 characters make their way into the title. With Deku and seemingly All Might confirmed, who else may be joining the crew? Players should expect to pay around 1,500 to 1,800 V-Bucks per character, with a discounted pack containing all of the items coming at the same time. For those that are fans of the franchise, this is an easy sell.

Players will want to keep their eyes peeled on the official Fortnite Twitter feed to see when news breaks for the announcement of these characters, so they’ll be able to “United States of Smash” the add V-Bucks button and obtain them as fast as possible.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022