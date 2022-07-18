Fortnite Dragon Ball Z: Release Date, Skins, Leaks, and Everything We Know

The long-awaited, much anticipated Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z cross-over is coming. There have been numerous rumors and leaks from early 2021 which give us an almost certain assurance that we are getting Dragon Ball Z in Fortnite. Plus, the Naruto skins collection became a reality, so a Dragon Ball Z collaboration isn’t out of the question. Here is everything we know.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z Release Date

Based on prominent leakers, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration is coming towards the end of August. This is a really good guess as a new movie called Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is expected to release on August 19 in the United States. With that in mind, it would be perfect timing for the Dragon Ball Z cross-over event to come in late August.

Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z Skins

Though we don’t know for sure what Dragon Ball Z skins are coming to Fortnite since Epic has not officially announced it, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Like the Naruto skins, we expect four Dragon Ball Z skins to come to Fortnite at a time. Naturally, Goku and Vegeta are the two Dragon Ball Z skins that are most obviously going to come to Fortnite.

As for the other two skins, or if there are more than four skins, we aren’t sure. It has been rumored that one of the Dragon Ball Z skins could be Beerus. Since there is usually one female in these cross-over events, we could see Bulma get a Fortnite skin.

If you want to stay up to date on all things Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z, the best way to do that is by checking in on our Fortnite page regularly. We update our Fortnite page with daily quests, news, leaks, and much more.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.