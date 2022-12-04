How to Get the Mr. Beast Skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite is no stranger to getting an immense number of skins on a frequent basis with a season/chapter release and even Mr.Beast gets a piece of the action. In turn, many players will generally look back on certain seasons and work out how specific Battle Pass skins and more were ultimately unlocked so knowing how to actually unlock the Mr. Beast skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will be extremely important.

Getting the Mr. Beast Skin in Fortnite

There is currently no known way to acquire Mr. Beast in Fortnite yet or even if there will be a skin for Mr. Beast since it hasn’t been explicitly stated that it will happen. However, it is highly believed that there will be one since they have been featured within the new cinematic trailer in character form. This trailer also indicated other skins that are going to be in the season

If Mr. Beast does get added as a skin there is a high likelihood they may be up for purchase from the in-game store or potentially included as part of the Battle Pass. Although the store purchase may indeed be what happens. The price of ‘icon’ skins if they were one, tends to be around 1500-2000 V-Bucks which is what Mr. Beast will probably be added as.

How to Get V-Bucks in Fortnite?

If you were planning to eventually buy a skin from the store then you will probably be wondering how you can acquire some V-bucks if you are newer to the game. In order to actually get them then you will have to pay real cash for them more often than not. It is a premium in-game currency so you will be able to buy bundles of them from your respective storefronts and so forth.



However, there are ways to get V-Bucks for free in Fortnite such as through the Battle Pass which can at times include small bundles of V-Bucks to unlock.

Fortnite is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022