All Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass Skins

Fortnite players are always on the hunt for new skins to unlock and Chapter 4 Season 1 brings a ton of unique collab skins to the experience. While some may be busy trying to learn how to fix an error code named “Library-in-nosignatures”, others may actually be working their way through all of the season content. This article will take you through all of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass skins that you can unlock over the course of the season.

All Battle Pass Skins in Fortnite for Chapter 4 Season 1

There are a lot of interesting skins to acquire within Chapter 4 Season 1 and when you are about to dive into the season you likely will want to get the key details upfront without having to scroll through a battle pass. The table below will inform you of all the skins and their required battle pass level and battle star cost to unlock.

Skin Name Level Required/Unlock Requirement Battle Star Cost Selene 0 (Unlocked with Battle Pass Purchase) 0 Moonglow Selene 8 9 Massai 14 9 Air Walker Massai 20 9 Doom Slayer 26 9 Astro Armor 32 9 Dusty 38 9 Boneyard Dusty 46 9 Nezumi 54 9 Exile Nezumi 62 9 Helsie 70 9 Bobarista Helsie 78 9 The Ageless 86 9 Club President Helsie Unlock all main Battle Pass rewards and claim all other Bonus Page 1 Rewards 20 Bullpen Brawler Dusty Unlock all other rewards from the Bonus Page 2 Section 20 Phobos Armor Unlock all other rewards from the Bonus Page 3 Section 20 Sunlit Selene Upcoming Upcoming Thrasher Massai Upcoming Upcoming Ember Armor Upcoming Upcoming Away Game Dusty Upcoming Upcoming Ascension Nezumi Upcoming Upcoming Geralt of Rivia Upcoming Upcoming ??? (More to come later in the season) ??? ???

As can be observed, not only can you play looking like the Doom Slayer in Fortnite but there are plenty of other skins there too that will catch the eye of numerous players thanks to their collaboration with other franchises. Of course, maybe you still want to keep getting free things so that’s why learning how to get a free loading screen for Chapter 4 Season 1 may also be of great interest to you. Either way, there is plenty of skins to unlock this season in Fortnite.

How to Get Battle Stars in Fortnite

If you are wondering how to get battle stars to actually unlock the skin then worry no longer. The Battle Stars themselves can be acquired simply by leveling your character up in the game. This means that completing challenges to get XP and generally just playing through the game will have you getting Battle Stars in no time.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022