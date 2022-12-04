How To Get Free Loading Screen In Fortnite Chapter 4

Players that like to stuff their lockers full of free items in Fortnite are in for a treat, as they can claim a free loading screen to commemorate the launch of Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1. With the addition of new characters from popular franchises like DOOM and The Witcher, there is plenty to look forward to this season.

There are plenty of gameplay tweaks included, as well. The addition of Reality Augments will change the game for everyone and can change the tide of a hectic battle in moments, and the addition of new vehicles such as dirt bikes can give players a very fun way to make their way across the new map. However, for those hoping to claim some free goodies, you’ve come to the right place. Find out where and how to claim this free loading screen now!

How To Claim Free Loading Screen In Fortnite

Gamers either old or new to the franchise know that one of the most appealing parts of Fortnite is the number of items that they can collect, either through the Battle Pass, Crew Packs, or by free drops from Epic Games themselves. It looks like Epic Games is just as excited as players are with this new season, as their new free loading screen commemorates the newest collaborations and island.

Players hoping to redeem this new loading screen will just need to visit the Epic Games Redemption Page, and enter the following code:

PQVER-SBM7G-NEFB6-98BWW

This will allow gamers the opportunity to utilize this awesome new loading screen, no matter the device that they are on. Since Epic Games does allow for Cross-Play and Cross-Save, players will be able to access this free item wherever they go.

With plenty of exciting collaborations on the horizon, there has never been a better time to get in on the fun of Fortnite. Gamers will want to make sure they can download the newest version on all of their devices, even if some are having more difficulty than others currently. Alongside plenty of old favorites, plenty of new weapons will be available to gamers jumping back into this exciting battle royale title.

Fortnite is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022