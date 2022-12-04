What Are Reality Augments in Fortnite and How to Use Them?

Epic Games is switching up the way we play Fortnite. In the new chapter we’ll be seeing a brand new mechanic in the form of Reality Augments in Fortnite. These Reality Augments are temporary buffs that will last until the end of the match.

In the absence of these Reality Augments, the playing field in Fortnite is quite even. These augments, however, will have the capacity to turn the tides of any game.

Where to Find Reality Augments in Fortnite?

Interestingly enough, you won’t have to go looking for these Reality Augments in the game. These will be made available to you automatically at specific time intervals. During these intervals, you will randomly receive two Reality Augments. If you don’t like the one you receive, you will have the chance to reroll these for a better choice. As listed in the Epic Games blog, the longer you last in any given match, the more Reality Augments you will receive.

How to Use These Augments?

You don’t have to do anything extra to get these Reality Augments to work. Since these are buffs, they will be applied to you whenever you pick them up. Not only that, the more Augments you stack, the more buffs you receive. There are a total of 22 Reality Augments in Fortnite. Out of the 22, only five have been revealed till now. They are as follows:

Light Fingers : Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster.

: Makes your weapons using Light Ammo reload faster. Mechanical Archer . Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow.

. Gives you a Mechanical Explosive Bow and Mechanical Shockwave Bow. Aerialist : Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match.

: Grants you Glider redeploy for the rest of the match. Supercharged : Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health.

: Your vehicles won’t consume fuel and they’ll have increased health. Soaring Sprints: While sprinting, you’ll be able to jump much higher—and jump with lower gravity.

We’ll add to this list as and when we come across more Reality Augments in the game. Till then, here’s how you can get your hands on the Doom Slayer skin and the Geralt skin in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022