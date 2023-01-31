How to Deploy Guardian Shields in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1

Image via Epic Games

Barrier up! Fortnite‘s Knights of the Realm Quests involve players finding and utilizing various Oathbound Items, such as the Ex-Caliber Rifle, Falcon Scout, and Guardian Shield. This guide will teach you how to find and deploy Guardian Shields, which you can use not only to complete your Weekly Quest but also to shield yourself and your allies in future matches. Deku’s Smash? Never heard of her.

How to Find and Deploy Guardian Shields in Fortnite

Before deploying five Guardian Shields to complete your Quest, you’ll need to find one. Guardian Shields can be found in Oathbound Chests, which are prominent in Oathbound-related areas, such as The Citadel and Warden’s Watch. You can check out our guide for more information on the location of Oathbound Chests in Fortnite Chapter Four, Season One.

Once you’ve found a Guardian Shield, you’ll need to deploy it to gain Quest progress. To deploy a Guardian Shield, you will need to throw it using your Aim and Fire buttons successively. Deploying a Guardian Shield works similarly to throwing an item like a Shield Potion to a friend.

A deployed Guardian Shield will create a barrier in the area it was thrown in, preventing enemy fire (including Deku’s Smash) from passing through. Be careful, however, as enough damage dealt to the shield will break it. You can also hold the Fire button to walk with your Guardian Shield and protect your Squad in real-time, though you won’t be able to use a weapon simultaneously.

Fastest Way to Deploy Guardian Shields

You can complete the Deploy Guardian Shields quest with a single Guardian Shield. The fastest way to complete this Quest is to deploy a Guardian Shield as usual, walk over to it, and pick it back up. Rinse and repeat this process four more times, and you’ll find yourself with a tidy 16,000 XP and progress toward the Knights of the Realm Bonus Goal.

