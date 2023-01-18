Other than marking enemies, one of Fortnite’s week seven challenges also asks you to restore shields to yourself or other friendly players. It sounds pretty straightforward, but it can be time-consuming if you don’t know where to look or the easy method to complete this quest. This is because this quest has multiple stages, which can be challenging to complete if you’re dodging left and right simultaneously. So, if you’re wondering how to complete this quest quickly, here’s how to restore shields to yourself or others in Fortnite.

How to Restore Shields to Yourself or Others in Fortnite

The first and most obvious way to restore shields in Fortnite is to pick up a shield potion. Shield potions are indicated by a blue canister with a shield icon inside, and they can be found in chests, supply drops, and other locations throughout the map. Once you’ve picked up a shield potion, drinking it will restore a portion of your shield. The only downside to a shield potion is that they can only be used by one person each. However, since this is a very common item, it doesn’t hurt to pick one up every now and then.

Another way to restore shields in Fortnite is to use a shield keg. The shield keg can restore shields to multiple people, making it perfect for this quest. However, they’re not as common as shield potions, so you’ll need to put in some effort to find them. Compared to chests, you’ll most likely come across this item from the rewards of capturing a point.

Use augments to your advantage if you can’t find a shield keg. The best augments for this would be the Splash Medic and Chug Gunner. Activating these augments will increase your chance of finding a Chug Splash and Chug Cannon that can be used to restore health and shields to multiple people. Given that augments are randomly generated, you can try rerolling your augments until you come across them.

Other items that can be used to restore shields to yourself or other friendly players include the Slap Juice, Slap Berry, coconut, and others. However, since they don’t restore a lot of shields, it’s better to use a shield keg, chug splash, or chug cannon to complete this quest. In Fortnite, shields are an essential part of survival. Whether battling against other players or trying to outlast the storm, having a shield can be the difference between life and death, and sharing them with your teammates will strengthen the team.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

