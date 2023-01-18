If you want to become a pro at Fortnite, you need to know how to mark your enemies. Marking enemies in Fortnite is a great way to keep track and let your allies know where the opponents are, allowing you to have an edge during battle. This feature is also extremely useful if you prefer to play without voice chat, as you’ll be able to pinpoint your enemies’ exact location without giving callouts. Despite that, some players may not know how to do this since the game doesn’t tell you how. Check out the steps below if you’re wondering how to utilize this feature.

How to Mark Enemies in Fortnite

To mark enemies in Fortnite, you need to press the place marker button. Based on the default settings, the place marker button is the middle mouse or scroll wheel button. Meanwhile, on the controller, generally, it is the D-Pad button. When you mark an enemy in Fortnite, a “danger” icon will appear on the location of the enemy you marked, letting your team know an opponent is nearby. There will also be an audio cue when you or your teammates mark an enemy.

You can only mark one enemy at a time. So, if you switch to a different target, the previous mark will disappear. However, there’s another way to mark multiple enemies in Fortnite. To do this, you will need to use the Storm Mark augment. The Storm Mark augment will highlight enemies in a nearby direction when you ping an area when the storm changes. If enemies are within the area, they will be marked with a small red diamond icon that can be seen through walls.

The same way goes for the Bloodhound augment. The only difference is that this augment requires you to first hit your enemies with a marksman rifle or bow to mark your opponent. After the first shot, your enemies will be marked for a short time, allowing you and your teammates to track their movement and attack. Alternatively, you can also use the Falcon Scout item to mark enemies. The Falcon Scout can scan and mark opponents within its radius when launched into the air.

So, that’s all you need to know about how to mark enemies. By learning how to mark enemies, you’ll be able to keep track of your opponents at all times and gain a major advantage in battle. So, the next time you’re in a big fight, ensure you mark your enemies to keep track of them and secure victory.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023