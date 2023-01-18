How to Reroll Augments in Fortnite

A new week means new challenges in Fortnite, and one of these challenges in week 7 of Chapter 4 Season 1 requires players to reroll augments. While the challenge itself isn’t the most difficult to take on, it can be confusing to complete if you need help figuring out how to reroll. The good news is that we are here to give you a quick walkthrough on how to reroll augments, so you can complete this challenge and focus your energy more on the other weekly quests.

Quick Way to Reroll Augments in Fortnite

The quick answer to rerolling augments is that the option is available to you underneath the minimap on the right-hand side of your screen. When an augment is ready for activation, a text stating “ready” will appear below the minimap. You can then open the menu by either clicking right on the d-pad or the number 7, depending on your playing system. This will bring you to the main augment menu, where you then have the option to reroll. Hold down the “Reroll” button located at the bottom of the screen, and it is that easy.

Remember that the weekly challenge states that you need to “reroll augments in different matches,” which means you can’t complete this whole challenge in one match. Also, it is essential to note that after one free use of rerolling, every other time you reroll, it will cost you 100 gold bars. You can find gold bars by going to cash registers, defeating opponents, or looting chests.

For all your weekly challenges for Fortnite, make sure you stick with Attack of the Fanboy, as we keep all players up to date with every challenge the game throws their way. Some of them can be difficult and time-consuming, so we will ensure you stay ahead of the game with tips and tricks.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023