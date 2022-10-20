Collecting and spending bars in Fortnite isn’t too difficult but doing so in one match can be. If you don’t know, bars are the in-match currency in Fortnite and they look like gold bars. Instead of defeating the Inkquisitor or rushing into every fight you see, you’ll need to play a bit more laid-back. Here is how to collect and spend bars in a single match in Fortnite.

How to Collect Bars in a Single Match in Fortnite

The fastest, safest, and easiest way to collect bars in Fornite is by looting chests and opening safes. Simply drop to a POI that is a little more out of the way, something on the edge of the map, and start opening every chest you see. Every chest has the possibility of giving you bars, so keep searching and look for vault keys while you’re at it.

Safes can be found all over the map in Fortnite, but they are primarily found in vaults. Safes offer you a huge amount of gold bars. If you want to stay safe and collect bars in a single match, loot chests, look for keys, open a vault, and grab the gold bars in the safe.

How to Quickly Spend Bars in a Single Match in Fortnite

Now that you have collected bars in a single match in Fortnite, you need to spend it all quickly. The quickest way to spend bars in a single match is to buy ammo at a vending machine. You can also buy guns, healing items, and shielding items, but ammo is something you always need and can get a lot of by spending bars.

Vending machines are very common in Fortnite and are even noted on your map when you are near one. You can also spend a lot of bars by buying a gun or even upgrading your gun at an upgrade station, which is usually found in garages near gas stations.

And that is how to collect and spend bars in a single match in Fortnite. For more helpful Fortnite guides and news, visit our Fortnite page.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.